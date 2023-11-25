According to our computer projections, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take down the UL Monroe Warhawks when the two teams come together at Cajun Field on Saturday, November 25, which starts at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana (-12.5) Over (53.5) Louisiana 36, UL Monroe 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Louisiana vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Ragin' Cajuns have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this game.

Against the spread, the Ragin' Cajuns are 4-7-0 this year.

Louisiana has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 12.5-point favorites.

The Ragin' Cajuns have played 11 games this season and six of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 53.5 points, 2.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Louisiana contests.

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Warhawks.

The Warhawks' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

UL Monroe is 4-2 against the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year.

Warhawks games have gone over the point total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The average point total for UL Monroe this season is 1.0 point higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Warhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 30.5 28.8 33.0 27.0 28.3 30.3 UL Monroe 17.0 33.4 21.0 33.7 12.2 33.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.