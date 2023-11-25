The LSU Tigers are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Texas A&M Aggies at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (66.5) LSU 37, Texas A&M 27

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers are 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

In games this season when favored by 11.5 points or more, LSU are 3-1 against the spread.

Out of 10 Tigers games so far this year, nine have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 66.5 points, 4.5 higher than the average total in LSU games this season.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Aggies based on the moneyline is 22.7%.

The Aggies' ATS record is 5-5-1 this year.

Aggies games have gone over the point total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The average over/under in Texas A&M games this year is 15.8 less points than the point total of 66.5 for this outing.

Tigers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 46.8 27.5 54 18 41.8 37.5 Texas A&M 34.5 19.5 37.9 12.3 27 35.3

