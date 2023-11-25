SEC opponents meet when the No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) and the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU sports the 107th-ranked defense this year (410.9 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with a tally of 562.3 yards per game. Texas A&M ranks 51st in the FBS with 405 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks eighth-best by allowing just 286.5 total yards per game.

See how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

LSU vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

LSU Texas A&M 562.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405 (55th) 410.9 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.5 (5th) 218.8 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.5 (86th) 343.5 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (43rd) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (30th) 12 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 3,578 passing yards, completing 72.6% of his passes and throwing 36 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 1,014 yards (92.2 ypg) on 124 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has carried the ball 113 times for 635 yards (57.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers has hauled in 80 catches for 1,424 yards (129.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 12 times as a receiver.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 55 passes for 1,021 yards (92.8 yards per game) and 14 touchdowns this year.

Kyren Lacy's 23 receptions have turned into 449 yards and six touchdowns.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson leads Texas A&M with 1,452 yards on 118-of-190 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels is his team's leading rusher with 92 carries for 505 yards, or 45.9 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Le'Veon Moss has piled up 439 yards (on 87 carries) with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's 736 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 45 catches on 69 targets with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has put together a 514-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 62 targets.

Jahdae Walker has racked up 373 reciving yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Texas A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.