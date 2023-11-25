LSU vs. Texas A&M: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) will have their sixth-ranked rushing attack on display versus the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4), with the No. 86 rushing D in the nation, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tigers are favored, by 11 points. An over/under of 66.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup.
LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
LSU vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-11)
|66.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|LSU (-11.5)
|66.5
|-450
|+340
LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- LSU is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point favorites.
- Texas A&M has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this year.
LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
