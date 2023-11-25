How to Watch the LSU vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (6-1) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Little Rock vs Ole Miss
- Tennessee vs Oklahoma
- Cincinnati vs Kentucky
- Alabama vs Gonzaga
- UAPB vs Mississippi State
LSU vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score 39.4 more points per game (98) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (58.6).
- When it scores more than 58.6 points, LSU is 6-1.
- Virginia is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 98 points.
- The 75.6 points per game the Cavaliers average are 13.5 more points than the Tigers give up (62.1).
- When Virginia scores more than 62.1 points, it is 4-1.
- LSU has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.
- The Cavaliers are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (36.5%).
- The Tigers make 52.2% of their shots from the field, 19.3% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 15.4 PTS, 4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Mikaylah Williams: 19.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 59.4 3PT% (19-for-32)
- Hailey Van Lith: 13 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 62 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|W 73-50
|University Center (LA)
|11/20/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 106-47
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/24/2023
|Niagara
|W 99-65
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Virginia
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/10/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.