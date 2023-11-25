How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In a Saturday NCAA Men's Soccer slate that has a lot of competitive matchups, the match featuring SMU versus Oregon State is a game to watch.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Vermont vs West Virginia
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Oregon State vs SMU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch James Madison vs Loyola Marymount
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.