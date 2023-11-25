How to Watch New Orleans vs. North Dakota on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
New Orleans vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
New Orleans Stats Insights
- The Privateers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Hawks gave up to their opponents (47.0%).
- New Orleans went 6-8 when it shot better than 47.0% from the field.
- The Privateers were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Fightin' Hawks finished 222nd.
- The Privateers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (73.1) than the Fightin' Hawks allowed their opponents to score (73.9).
- When it scored more than 73.9 points last season, New Orleans went 8-6.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- New Orleans scored 73.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 on the road.
- The Privateers gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.7 on the road.
- New Orleans sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%).
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 106-69
|Lakefront Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 73-70
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 96-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
