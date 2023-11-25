The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Hawks gave up to their opponents (47.0%).

New Orleans went 6-8 when it shot better than 47.0% from the field.

The Privateers were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Fightin' Hawks finished 222nd.

The Privateers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (73.1) than the Fightin' Hawks allowed their opponents to score (73.9).

When it scored more than 73.9 points last season, New Orleans went 8-6.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

New Orleans scored 73.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 on the road.

The Privateers gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.7 on the road.

New Orleans sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%).

