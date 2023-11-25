The Nicholls State Colonels (6-4) visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Southern Illinois sports the 64th-ranked offense this season (25.5 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with just 17.3 points allowed per game. Nicholls State ranks 53rd in the FCS with 26.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 47th with 24.6 points ceded per game on defense.

Nicholls State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Carbondale, Illinois

Venue: Saluki Stadium

Nicholls State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Nicholls State Southern Illinois 369.8 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.2 (66th) 363.2 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.5 (18th) 162.4 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.1 (102nd) 207.4 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.1 (39th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has racked up 2,069 yards on 57.3% passing while collecting 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has rushed for 792 yards on 167 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground.

Jaylon Spears has racked up 105 carries and totaled 709 yards with six touchdowns while also gaining 256 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. leads his team with 456 receiving yards on 27 receptions with four touchdowns.

Neno Lemay has recorded 441 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Quincy Brown's 28 receptions (on 39 targets) have netted him 287 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has recorded 2,375 yards (215.9 ypg) on 202-of-303 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has racked up 364 yards on 70 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

Lashaun Lester has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 304 yards (27.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup's leads his squad with 689 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 59 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has put up a 572-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes on 54 targets.

D'Ante' Cox's 27 catches are good enough for 370 yards and one touchdown.

