Pelicans vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (4-11) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Delta Center as only 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO. The over/under in the matchup is 232.5.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-1.5
|232.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points five times.
- New Orleans' contests this year have an average total of 227.1, 5.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Pelicans are 10-6-0 against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.
- New Orleans has a record of 2-2 when it's favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Pelicans have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|5
|31.2%
|113.7
|228.6
|113.4
|235.9
|226.7
|Jazz
|8
|53.3%
|114.9
|228.6
|122.5
|235.9
|230.4
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Pelicans have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.
- New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-3-0) than it has in road affairs (3-3-0).
- The Pelicans record 113.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 122.5 the Jazz give up.
- New Orleans is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 122.5 points.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|10-6
|2-2
|7-9
|Jazz
|7-8
|5-7
|10-5
Pelicans vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Jazz
|113.7
|114.9
|15
|12
|3-1
|6-2
|3-1
|4-4
|113.4
|122.5
|17
|26
|8-1
|3-0
|8-1
|2-1
