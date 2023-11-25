The New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (4-11) on November 25, 2023 at Delta Center.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 49.5% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.

The 113.7 points per game the Pelicans record are 8.8 fewer points than the Jazz give up (122.5).

New Orleans has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 122.5 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans score 116.4 points per game in home games, compared to 109.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

New Orleans is giving up 113.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.7.

The Pelicans are averaging 11.5 treys per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.1% at home and 36.5% in away games.

Pelicans Injuries