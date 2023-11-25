How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (4-11) on November 25, 2023 at Delta Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Pelicans.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- In games New Orleans shoots higher than 49.5% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.
- The 113.7 points per game the Pelicans record are 8.8 fewer points than the Jazz give up (122.5).
- New Orleans has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 122.5 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans score 116.4 points per game in home games, compared to 109.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- New Orleans is giving up 113.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.7.
- The Pelicans are averaging 11.5 treys per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.1% at home and 36.5% in away games.
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Matt Ryan
|Questionable
|Calf
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
