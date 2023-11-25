How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.
SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- This season, the Lions have a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Lions are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 212th.
- The 67.8 points per game the Lions record are just 0.1 more points than the Tigers allow (67.7).
- When SE Louisiana scores more than 67.7 points, it is 1-1.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SE Louisiana posted 82.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.
- The Lions allowed 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.2).
- SE Louisiana averaged 8.4 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ BYU
|L 105-48
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|L 65-63
|Leavey Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Michigan
|L 68-67
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|-
|University Center (LA)
|12/1/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
