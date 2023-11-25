SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 25
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena as only 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Niceville, Florida
- Venue: Raider Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|SE Louisiana
|-1.5
|144.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SE Louisiana Betting Records & Stats
- SE Louisiana's games have had a combined total of more than 144.5 points twice this season (in four outings).
- SE Louisiana has an average point total of 146.8 in its outings this year, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lions have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.
- SE Louisiana lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Lions have played as a favorite of -115 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for SE Louisiana.
SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SE Louisiana
|2
|50%
|67.8
|142.3
|79.0
|146.7
|153.3
|Tennessee State
|1
|50%
|74.5
|142.3
|67.7
|146.7
|144.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends
- The Lions score 67.8 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers allow.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SE Louisiana
|2-2-0
|0-1
|1-3-0
|Tennessee State
|0-2-0
|0-1
|1-1-0
SE Louisiana vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SE Louisiana
|Tennessee State
|10-4
|Home Record
|13-4
|7-8
|Away Record
|4-8
|3-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|82.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.8
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.