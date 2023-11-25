AAC opponents will clash when the SMU Mustangs (9-2) meet the Navy Midshipmen (5-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is SMU vs. Navy?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 36, Navy 13

SMU 36, Navy 13 SMU has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

The Mustangs have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1100 or shorter and won each time.

Navy has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Midshipmen have played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Mustangs have a 91.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (-19.5)



SMU (-19.5) SMU has five wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.

The Mustangs have been favored by 19.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Navy has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Midshipmen have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) This season, eight of SMU's 11 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points.

In the Navy's 10 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 45.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 59 points per game, 13.5 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.1 60.3 59.9 Implied Total AVG 38.5 41 36.8 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-1 1-3-0 2-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.4 46.5 Implied Total AVG 27.2 26 28.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

