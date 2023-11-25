The Southern Jaguars (1-4) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Southern vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Beacons have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Southern is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 126th.

The Jaguars score only 4.0 more points per game (71.8) than the Beacons give up to opponents (67.8).

Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Southern averaged 17.1 more points per game at home (82.5) than away (65.4).

At home, the Jaguars conceded 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.6).

At home, Southern drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule