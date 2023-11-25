The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) will play the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southern vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • P.J. Byrd: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bryson Etienne: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brion Whitley: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyrone Lyons: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Terrell Williams Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank
249th 68.9 Points Scored 71.9 175th
279th 73.6 Points Allowed 71.3 217th
233rd 31 Rebounds 30.4 262nd
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.6 149th
136th 13.6 Assists 14.1 101st
189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.8 327th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.