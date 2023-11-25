How to Watch the Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies score an average of 81.2 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 62.2 the Green Wave allow.
- When it scores more than 62.2 points, Virginia Tech is 3-1.
- Tulane's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 81.2 points.
- The 65.6 points per game the Green Wave record are 9.6 more points than the Hokies allow (56.0).
- Tulane has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 56.0 points.
- Virginia Tech is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 65.6 points.
- The Green Wave are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (34.0%).
- The Hokies shoot 49.7% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Green Wave concede.
Tulane Leaders
- Kyren Whittington: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Hannah Pratt: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 33.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)
- Irina Parau: 8.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%
- Marta Galic: 12.2 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Amira Mabry: 8.0 PTS, 57.9 FG%
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 71-46
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|@ Mercer
|W 64-58
|Hawkins Arena
|11/24/2023
|Virginia
|L 81-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
