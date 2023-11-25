The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-6) take on a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-9) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana is averaging 30.5 points per game on offense (47th in the FBS), and ranks 95th defensively with 28.8 points allowed per game. UL Monroe has not been getting things done defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 444.5 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective offensively, generating 328.6 total yards per contest (104th-ranked).

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

UL Monroe Louisiana 328.6 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.3 (62nd) 444.5 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.4 (71st) 145.6 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.6 (37th) 183.0 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.6 (74th) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 18 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright leads UL Monroe with 1,181 yards on 100-of-193 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 248 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 92 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 90 carries for 497 yards, or 45.2 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has compiled 426 yards on 93 carries with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell's 550 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 47 catches on 80 targets with seven touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has collected 397 receiving yards (36.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Devaughn Mortimer's 15 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 291 yards (26.5 ypg).

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss leads Louisiana with 1,222 yards (111.1 ypg) on 102-of-153 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 492 rushing yards on 73 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Jacob Kibodi has 674 rushing yards on 114 carries with six touchdowns.

Peter LeBlanc's team-leading 427 yards as a receiver have come on 28 receptions (out of 43 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 421 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Robert Williams has a total of 351 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 29 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

