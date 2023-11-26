Will Chris Olave hit paydirt when the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Chris Olave score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Olave has been targeted on 94 occasions, and has 56 receptions, leading the Saints with 657 yards (65.7 per game) while scoring three TDs this season.

Olave has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1 Week 10 @Vikings 9 6 94 1

