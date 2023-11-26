Derek Carr was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New Orleans Saints match up against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Carr's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Carr has passed for 2,231 yards (223.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns, with four picks. He has completed 65.9% of his passes (220-for-334), and has 19 carries for 33 yards.

Derek Carr Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

Week 12 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Carr 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 220 334 65.9% 2,231 10 4 6.7 19 33 0

Carr Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 23 33 305 1 1 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 21 36 228 0 1 3 -4 0 Week 3 @Packers 13 18 103 1 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 23 37 127 0 0 2 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 18 26 183 2 0 2 4 0 Week 6 @Texans 32 50 353 1 1 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 33 55 301 1 1 3 14 0 Week 8 @Colts 19 27 310 2 0 1 -1 0 Week 9 Bears 25 34 211 2 0 3 3 0 Week 10 @Vikings 13 18 110 0 0 1 10 0

