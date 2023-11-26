The Richmond Spiders (5-1) will look to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center. This contest is at 12:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters' 69.0 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 55.5 the Spiders allow.

Louisiana Tech has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 55.5 points.

Richmond's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 69.0 points.

The Spiders score 77.5 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 64.4 the Lady Techsters give up.

Richmond has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 77.5 points.

This season the Spiders are shooting 47.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Lady Techsters concede.

The Lady Techsters' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Spiders have given up.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Silvia Nativi: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.4 PTS, 53.3 FG%

11.4 PTS, 53.3 FG% Robyn Lee: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG% Jianna Morris: 6.8 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Louisiana Tech Schedule