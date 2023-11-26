New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The New Orleans Privateers (2-0) meet the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Farris Center. This matchup will tip off at 3:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Johnson: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Central Arkansas Rank
|Central Arkansas AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|148th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|359th
|81.5
|Points Allowed
|79.3
|353rd
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|291st
|13.0
|Turnovers
|16.6
|363rd
