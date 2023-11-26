The SMU Mustangs (4-2) square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • UL Monroe put together a 7-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mustangs finished 189th.
  • The Warhawks put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, 8.2 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.
  • UL Monroe went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 75.6 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UL Monroe put up more points at home (73.3 per game) than on the road (62.9) last season.
  • The Warhawks gave up fewer points at home (64.8 per game) than away (76.4) last season.
  • UL Monroe knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (35%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Central Michigan W 74-64 McGuirk Arena
11/16/2023 Louisiana Tech L 73-63 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/20/2023 Ecclesia W 103-74 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/26/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
11/28/2023 Northwestern State - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/5/2023 Champion Christian - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

