The SMU Mustangs (4-2) square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

UL Monroe put together a 7-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mustangs finished 189th.

The Warhawks put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, 8.2 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.

UL Monroe went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 75.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UL Monroe put up more points at home (73.3 per game) than on the road (62.9) last season.

The Warhawks gave up fewer points at home (64.8 per game) than away (76.4) last season.

UL Monroe knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (35%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule