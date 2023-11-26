The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) are big, 16.5-point underdogs against the SMU Mustangs (4-2) at Moody Coliseum on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 136.5 for the matchup.

UL Monroe vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under SMU -16.5 136.5

Warhawks Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe and its opponents combined to score more than 136.5 points in 11 of 26 games last season.

The Warhawks had a 137.3-point average over/under in their contests last year, 0.8 more points than the point total for this game.

The Warhawks had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

UL Monroe won six, or 26.1%, of the 23 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Warhawks played as an underdog of +1100 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 8.3% chance of a victory for the Warhawks.

UL Monroe vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 23 79.3% 70.3 137.7 75.6 145.4 142 UL Monroe 11 42.3% 67.4 137.7 69.8 145.4 136.2

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

The Warhawks scored an average of 67.4 points per game last year, 8.2 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, UL Monroe went 4-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

UL Monroe vs. SMU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 1-1 19-10-0 UL Monroe 12-14-0 1-2 11-15-0

UL Monroe vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU UL Monroe 7-9 Home Record 7-8 1-10 Away Record 4-10 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

