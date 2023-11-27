The Utah Jazz (5-11), on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Delta Center, battle the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-4.5) 229.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-4) 229 -180 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 112.9 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 112.9 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz have a -110 scoring differential, falling short by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 114.3 points per game, 12th in the league, and are giving up 121.1 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 234 points per game combined, 4.5 more points than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread this season.

Utah is 8-8-0 ATS this year.

Pelicans Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Zion Williamson 25.5 -118 23.2 Brandon Ingram 25.5 -118 24.6 Jonas Valančiūnas 12.5 -115 13.1 Herbert Jones 10.5 -105 11.6

Pelicans and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2000 - Jazz +50000 +30000 -

