Pelicans vs. Jazz November 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Utah Jazz (3-7) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum provides 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- Zion Williamson is putting up 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's sinking 61.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Herbert Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 57.1% of his shots from the field and 80% from 3-point range (third in NBA), with 2 treys per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- Dyson Daniels gets the Pelicans 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while posting 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen averages 24.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.
- John Collins puts up 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.
- Jordan Clarkson puts up 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Kelly Olynyk posts 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 78.6% from the floor (fifth in league).
- Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4 boards.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Pelicans
|113.9
|Points Avg.
|109.1
|121.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.2
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
