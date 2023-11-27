Entering their Monday, November 27 matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-8) at U.S. Bank Stadium, which starts at 8:15 PM , the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) will be monitoring six players on the injury report.

The Vikings enter the matchup after losing 21-20 to the Denver Broncos in their last game on November 19.

Their last time out, the Bears lost 31-26 to the Detroit Lions.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring Questionable Nick Mullens QB Back Full Participation In Practice Akayleb Evans CB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Brian Asamoah LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Khyiris Tonga DL Knee Questionable Jaren Hall QB Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Onta Foreman RB Ankle Out Lucas Patrick OL Back Did Not Participate In Practice Larry Borom OL Illness Out Khari Blasingame FB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Noah Sewell LB Knee Out Tyrique Stevenson DB Ankle Out

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Vikings Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Vikings rank 10th in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in total defense (320.6 yards allowed per contest).

The Vikings are putting up 23 points per game on offense, which ranks them 13th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 13th, surrendering 20.9 points per contest.

The Vikings have the 19th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (226.6 allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking fourth-best with 266.7 passing yards per game.

Minnesota is averaging 93.8 rushing yards per game offensively this year (27th in NFL), and is giving up 94 rushing yards per game (seventh) on the other side of the ball.

With 14 forced turnovers (18th in NFL) against 20 turnovers committed (27th in NFL), the Vikings' -6 turnover margin ranks 25th in the league.

Bears Season Insights

With 323.8 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Bears rank 19th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 15th, surrendering 325.5 total yards per game.

The Bears' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 26 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 18th with 20.9 points per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, the Bears are putting up 184.4 passing yards per contest (25th-ranked). They rank 25th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (245.9 passing yards surrendered per game).

Things have been positive for Chicago on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging 139.5 rushing yards per game (third-best) and surrendering just 79.5 rushing yards per game (best).

After forcing 13 turnovers (24th in NFL) and turning the ball over 19 times (23rd in NFL) this season, the Bears have the 25th-ranked turnover margin of -6.

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-3)

Vikings (-3) Moneyline: Vikings (-150), Bears (+125)

Vikings (-150), Bears (+125) Total: 44 points

