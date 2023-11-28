The LSU Tigers (4-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 41.5% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

LSU has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Orange are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 133rd.

The Tigers score 6.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (71.5).

LSU is 3-0 when it scores more than 71.5 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LSU scored 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 on the road.

At home, the Tigers conceded 69.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).

LSU sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (32.5%).

