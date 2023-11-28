For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Matt Duchene a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duchene stats and insights

In six of 18 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Jets this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:46 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.