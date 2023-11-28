How to Watch McNeese vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (4-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
McNeese vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys have shot at a 51.3% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Blazers have averaged.
- McNeese has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Blazers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys rank 82nd.
- The Cowboys put up 7.5 more points per game (79.7) than the Blazers give up to opponents (72.2).
- McNeese has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- McNeese scored 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Cowboys allowed 2.3 fewer points per game at home (74.1) than away (76.4).
- At home, McNeese drained 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.8%) than away (33%).
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 76-74
|Ramsey Center
|11/21/2023
|Texas State
|W 59-48
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 71-62
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|-
|The Legacy Center
