The No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ferrell Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

Nicholls State has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.

The Colonels are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 25th.

The Colonels score an average of 76.3 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 73.0 the Bears allow.

Nicholls State is 2-2 when it scores more than 73.0 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Nicholls State averaged 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.7.

The Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 80.2 on the road.

At home, Nicholls State drained 8.8 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.3). Nicholls State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.0%) than away (32.3%).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule