The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) travel to face the Providence Friars (5-1) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Providence vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

This season, the Friars have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Providence shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Friars sit at 84th.

The Friars score 74.7 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.6 the Seahawks allow.

When Providence puts up more than 61.6 points, it is 5-1.

Wagner Stats Insights

Wagner has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.6% from the field.

The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 175th.

The Seahawks put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (63.0) than the Friars give up to opponents (64.7).

Wagner has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.7 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Providence scored 82.9 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.

The Friars ceded 70.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Providence fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wagner put up more points at home (63.7 per game) than away (62.2) last season.

At home, the Seahawks gave up 55.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 66.5.

At home, Wagner drained 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Kansas State L 73-70 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/28/2023 Wagner - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

Wagner Upcoming Schedule