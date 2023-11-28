How to Watch Providence vs. Wagner on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) travel to face the Providence Friars (5-1) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Providence vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights
- This season, the Friars have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Providence shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Friars sit at 84th.
- The Friars score 74.7 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.6 the Seahawks allow.
- When Providence puts up more than 61.6 points, it is 5-1.
Wagner Stats Insights
- Wagner has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.6% from the field.
- The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 175th.
- The Seahawks put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (63.0) than the Friars give up to opponents (64.7).
- Wagner has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.7 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Providence scored 82.9 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.
- The Friars ceded 70.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Providence fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wagner put up more points at home (63.7 per game) than away (62.2) last season.
- At home, the Seahawks gave up 55.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 66.5.
- At home, Wagner drained 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Kansas State
|L 73-70
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Georgia
|W 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Lehigh
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
Wagner Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|L 69-53
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 72-51
|Prudential Center
|11/25/2023
|NJIT
|W 64-51
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
