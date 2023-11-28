Stars vs. Jets Injury Report Today - November 28
As they get ready to meet the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) on Tuesday, November 28 at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (12-5-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Craig Smith
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Stars vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their goal differential (+9) makes them 10th-best in the league.
Jets Season Insights
- With 71 goals (3.6 per game), the Jets have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- Winnipeg has allowed 58 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in the league.
- They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
Stars vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|6
