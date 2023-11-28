Tuesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Dallas Stars (12-5-2) and the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Stars are -120 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Jets (+100) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Stars vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Stars vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Stars vs. Jets Betting Trends

In 10 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

In the 17 times this season the Stars have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 11-6 in those games.

The Jets have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, Dallas is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of the time).

Winnipeg has six games this season playing as the underdog by +100 or longer, and is 2-4 in those contests.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-7 6-4-0 6 3.6 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.6 3.1 10 27.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 8-2 5-5-0 6.3 4 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 4 2.3 8 28.6% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

