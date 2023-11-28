Stars vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) take a three-game home win streak into a matchup with the Dallas Stars (12-5-2), who have won three straight on the road, on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.
Stars vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars won the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Dallas has played as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.
- The implied probability of a win by the Stars, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Dallas has played 10 games this season with over 6 goals.
Stars vs Jets Additional Info
Stars vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|71 (6th)
|Goals
|65 (15th)
|58 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|56 (8th)
|13 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (19th)
|17 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (3rd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Dallas went 3-7-0 against the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.
- Dallas has gone over the total in six of its past 10 games.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged 0.1 more goals than their season game score average of 9.3 goals.
- The Stars have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (65 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, conceding 56 goals (3.0 per game) to rank eighth.
- They have a +9 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
