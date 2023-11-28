Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Jets on November 28, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, Kyle Connor and others are listed when the Dallas Stars visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Stars vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stars vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Pavelski has been a major player for Dallas this season, with 19 points in 19 games.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' top contributors through 19 games, with six goals and 12 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|7
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Roope Hintz has scored eight goals and added nine assists through 18 games for Dallas.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Connor's 24 points are important for Winnipeg. He has recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in 20 games.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Mark Scheifele is a top offensive contributor for Winnipeg with 23 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 16 assists in 20 games.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
