Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Vernon Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Beauregard High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hill High School at Simpson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Simpson, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
