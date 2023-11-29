Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ascension Parish Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Ascension Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Ascension Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maurepas High School at Ascension Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
