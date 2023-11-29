Herbert Jones' New Orleans Pelicans face the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jones totaled 10 points in his last game, which ended in a 114-112 loss versus the Jazz.

Below we will look at Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 11.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.8 Assists -- 2.7 3.1 PRA -- 18.3 18.8 PR -- 15.6 15.7



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 7.1% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

Jones' opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.2 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The 76ers give up 111.8 points per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 42 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are 20th in the NBA, conceding 26.6 per contest.

Herbert Jones vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 29 8 3 2 0 0 2

