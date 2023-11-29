Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The New Mexico Lobos (5-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Bulldogs have won five games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico (-8.5)
|148.5
|-450
|+320
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|New Mexico (-7.5)
|148.5
|-345
|+270
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has covered four times in four games with a spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- New Mexico has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lobos and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.