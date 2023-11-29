Wednesday's contest at Thomas Assembly Center has the UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) squaring off against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) at 7:00 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a win for UL Monroe by a score of 71-67, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Lady Techsters are coming off of an 83-56 loss to Richmond in their last game on Sunday.

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 71, Louisiana Tech 67

Other CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters have zero victories against Division 1 teams this season.

Louisiana Tech has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

11.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Robyn Lee: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG% Anna Larr Roberson: 10.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Jianna Morris: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters average 66.8 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (241st in college basketball). They have a -4 scoring differential overall.

