Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenny Hunter: 6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Mexico Rank
|New Mexico AVG
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|297th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|336th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
