The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks' 82.3 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 67.5 the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.

UL Monroe has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.

Louisiana Tech's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.3 points.

The 66.8 points per game the Lady Techsters put up are only 3.8 more points than the Warhawks allow (63.0).

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when scoring more than 63.0 points.

When UL Monroe allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 4-0.

The Lady Techsters are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Warhawks allow to opponents (34.8%).

The Warhawks' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Lady Techsters have conceded.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

11.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Robyn Lee: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG% Anna Larr Roberson: 10.2 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.2 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Jianna Morris: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Louisiana Tech Schedule