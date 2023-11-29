The New Orleans Privateers (1-4) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Privateers put up an average of 52 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 63.2 the Jaguars give up.

The 68.8 points per game the Jaguars put up are 5.2 fewer points than the Privateers give up (74).

South Alabama has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 74 points.

The Jaguars shoot 38.6% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Privateers concede defensively.

The Privateers' 30.1 shooting percentage is 2.7 lower than the Jaguars have given up.

New Orleans Leaders

Justice Ross: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Alexis Calderon: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dee Dee Pryor: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Brianna Ellis: 4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25 FG%

4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25 FG% Zoe Cooper: 3.6 PTS, 40 FG%

New Orleans Schedule