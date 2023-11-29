The New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) at Smoothie King Center on November 29, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

This season, New Orleans has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at sixth.

The Pelicans put up just 1.0 more point per game (112.8) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (111.8).

New Orleans has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Pelicans are scoring more points at home (116.4 per game) than on the road (108.4). But they are also conceding more at home (113.8) than on the road (111.9).

In 2023-24 New Orleans is conceding 1.9 more points per game at home (113.8) than on the road (111.9).

At home the Pelicans are averaging 27.9 assists per game, 4.4 more than away (23.5).

Pelicans Injuries