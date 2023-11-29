How to Watch Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak at the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- In games Tulane shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Green Wave are the 333rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 63rd.
- The Green Wave score 15.7 more points per game (86.4) than the Panthers give up (70.7).
- Tulane is 4-1 when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tulane scored 83.5 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Green Wave allowed 8.2 fewer points per game (75.1) than away from home (83.3).
- Tulane averaged 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 92-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Bradley
|L 80-77
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/23/2023
|Cal
|W 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|State Farm Arena
