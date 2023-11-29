Wednesday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) and Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) squaring off at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 68-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-3.0)

Texas A&M (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 133.9

Virginia has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas A&M is 5-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cavaliers are 2-4-0 and the Aggies are 5-2-0.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers average 65.3 points per game (324th in college basketball) while allowing 53.8 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +69 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Virginia ranks 290th in the country at 30.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 fewer than the 31.8 its opponents average.

Virginia knocks down 6.0 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.0 on average.

The Cavaliers rank 214th in college basketball with 92.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in college basketball defensively with 76.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Virginia wins the turnover battle by 5.5 per game, committing 8.2 (seventh in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.7.

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies have a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and are giving up 69.4 per contest to rank 151st in college basketball.

Texas A&M comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 13.5 boards. It grabs 40.6 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.1.

Texas A&M knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 28.8% rate (308th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M has committed 8.9 turnovers per game (24th in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (314th in college basketball).

