Will Craig Smith Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 30?
Can we anticipate Craig Smith finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars match up against the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.