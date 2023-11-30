Can we expect Jani Hakanpaa lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars match up against the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa is yet to score through 20 games this season.

In two games against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:06 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

