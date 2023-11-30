Louisiana vs. Samford November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) meet the Samford Bulldogs (1-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This contest will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. Samford Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Brown: 19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Terence Lewis II: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Williams Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Joe Charles: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Samford Top Players (2022-23)
- Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Louisiana vs. Samford Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|28th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
