Thursday's contest that pits the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-1) against the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Tigers head into this game following a 76-73 victory against Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 76-70 victory against Tulane. Aneesah Morrow recorded 37 points, 16 rebounds and two assists for the Tigers. Georgia Amoore put up 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Hokies.

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, Virginia Tech 71

Top 25 Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature win of the season came in a 76-73 victory on November 25 against the Virginia Cavaliers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

LSU has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

LSU has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Virginia (No. 50) on November 25

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 129) on November 17

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 141) on November 14

99-65 over Niagara (No. 231) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 285) on November 12

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Hokies registered their signature win of the season, a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 54) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 169) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 220) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 244) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 323) on November 16

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%

24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG% Amoore: 17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers average 95.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per outing (171st in college basketball). They have a +254 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 31.8 points per game.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 22 points per game, with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.3 points per game (42nd in college basketball) and allow 58.3 per contest (86th in college basketball).

